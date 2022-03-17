Watch out for the season of NFT drops

by Purva Grover Published: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 3:29 PM

If you’re still wondering what are NFTs (non-fungible tokens), you must be living under a rock; pardon the cliche here. When I started to ‘educate’ myself on NFTs, I found myself drawn deeply into this world, and also safely assumed that this is just another buzzword. Now, as I look around, I realise that NFTs have literally invaded our lives — whether I’m ordering a meal or beyond. ‘Tis the art season and well, surprise, surprise, NFT is at the forefront. Here’s a quick run of what’s not to be missed.

With the rise of the digital age, the importance of adopting the past to the future is important to save our heritage from disappearing. Revival of Aesthetics, an art exhibition by Orkhan Mammadov (on till April 30, except Monday and Tuesday), works on the representations of the Middle Eastern cultural history to secure dialogue between the future and past, dystopian and utopian. Hosted by the Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA), Souk Madinat Jumeirah, and co-curated by the Generative Gallery, the exhibition aims at creating imaginary rugs that didn’t exist so far by combining the data painting technique, pattern, symbol recognition, thread simulation and colour data. During the experience, you’ll be able to witness current locations and uses of embroideries all over the world, while simultaneously stepping into the new world of the metaverse, without losing connection with the ancient roots. Through his art, Orkhan aims to preserve the heritage, integrating the cultural code to futuristic medium, virtual reality and contemporary perspective of our daily life.

Explore the world of digital assets

At the ongoing World Art Dubai, DWTC, Dubai (on till Saturday), NFTs have made their debut with an entire section dedicated to digital art. At this special zone, you get to witness talks by MENAtech, the largest Arabic Tech website in the Middle East and Crypto Sheikhs, a podcast dedicated to blockchain education, and more, enabling visitors to learn all about the digital assets that are growing in popularity. While the topic itself may seem complex to those who aren’t in the know about all things digital, the zone offers a place for both amateurs and experts to brush up on their understanding and make purchases, be it adding to a growing collection or their very first NFT.

Pizza with a side of NFTs

Recently, Papa Johns dropped its first collection of cool, collectable and greener NFTs, as part of the metaverse’s biggest ever NFT giveaway globally. The NFTs also feature, for the first time, in the second drop of Papa Johns’ Papa X Cheddar marketing campaign. The collection of 19,840 NFTs will drop nine on-trend bag designs inspired by the pizza delivery hot bag, on several dates throughout this month. With names such as Papa 1984 and Papa Cheese Melt, all are available in three brand colourways. All you need to do is scan a QR code on a pizza box (order a cheddar pizza) leaflet for details on how to redeem the must-have meta-fashion accessory. The NFTs were created by professional NFT designer Tom Hoff, based in Spain, and artist Ash Sketch from London’s Central Saint Martins, who both took cues from the delivery driver’s hot bag and 2021’s Papa X Cheddar campaign. Tapan Vaidya, CEO, Papa Johns’ UAE, said, “We are delighted to be bringing NFTs into the mainstream, making them available for pizza fans, digital art collectors and meta-professionals alike. In the time it takes to order a pizza, people can get their hands on one of nine uber-cool NFT hot bag designs.”

