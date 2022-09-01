UAE: Partial road closure announced on Abu Dhabi-Al Ain road

They have advised motorists to exercise caution
The Abu Dhabi Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced on Thursday a partial road closure on Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Road - Abu Dhabi (E22) from tomorrow (September 2). The right lane towards Al Ain will be closed.
The authority said the road would be closed for three days from Friday, September 2, till Monday. It will reopen for motorists on September 5, from 5am.
ITC urged road users to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations.
Here's a map of the partial closure:
