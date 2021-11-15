UAE: Over 3,500 spots provided to ease paid parking woes

Their vehicle had overturned several times on a key road.
Transport1 week ago
Sharjah Municipality provided 3,731 prepaid parking spaces in various parts of the city during the last nine months.
The municipality is constantly working on adding more paid parking areas after considering the requirements of the residents.
Expansion
Ali Ahmed Abu Ghazien, Director of the Public Parking Department, confirmed that the municipality had provided 3,731 paid parking spaces in different city areas during the current year, bringing the total number of paid parking spaces to 52,000.
Inspection
The municipality carries out continuous inspections to limit parking misuse. A total of 4712 visits were carried out during the nine months in which inspectors issued fines for many motorists who were found violating and misusing the parking spots.
Payment options
Abu Ghazien explained that the municipality provided several options to pay for the parking, including text messages, parking metres, and seasonal prepaid subscriptions, which are in great demand.
The total number of subscription cards issued and renewed from the beginning of this year until the end of September reached about 23000 cards.
These subscriptions cards are issued electronically and in the Public Parking Department through the customer services of the department in which the motorists can submit the necessary documents.
Abu Ghazien indicated that the municipality issued, during the nine months as well, 1,629 parking subscriptions cards for the elderly, 41 cards for new investment yards. It also renewed 125 subscriptions.
