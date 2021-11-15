UAE: Driving test, licensing services now available on Fridays, Saturdays

Customers unable to complete transaction on weekdays can avail themselves of this new option

Photo: File

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 15 Nov 2021, 10:26 AM

Abu Dhabi Police has introduced vehicle, driver licensing, and driving tests services on Fridays and Saturdays to make it convenient for customers who are busy during weekdays.

This step has been taken into consideration to meet customers' needs, especially those groups that cannot complete their transactions during weekdays due to work, study, or other conditions.

The authorities said people should avail themselves of this new service for their convenience.

Colonel Muhammad Al-Buraik Al-Amiri, Director of the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Directorate in the Central Operations Sector, said the aim of introducing the driving test service on the weekend is to make customers happy and provide services to residents.

He explained that the following centers in Abu Dhabi would be operating over the weekend, including; the drivers testing and licensing center in Musaffah, which will provide learning drivers' examination services on Saturdays from 8am to 2pm.

In Al Ain city, the Safety Building (ADNOC) will provide driver licensing and vehicle licensing services on Fridays and Saturdays from 2pm to 8pm. The Service and Customer Happiness Center at the Drivers Licensing Department will be providing driving test services on Saturdays from 8am to 2pm.

In Al Dhafra, the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Department (Madinat Zayed) will be providing vehicle licensing services on Fridays from 2pm to 8pm. The drivers licensing services, and drivers testing services will be available on Saturdays from 8am to 1pm.

All other traffic services related to vehicles and drivers are also available on the Abu Dhabi Police's website and smart application throughout the week.

