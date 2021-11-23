UAE: Impounded cars sold for as little as Dh2,000 during public auction

850 bidders participated in two auctions in November.

KT file

By Wam Published: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 12:38 PM

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) organised two car auctions at Al Mafraq vehicle impound during November, where 274 cars of different models were sold from Dh2,000 to Dh175,000.

The two auctions recorded the participation of 850 bidders, with the first auction attracting 470 bidders and 380 in the second.

The ADJD facilitated the purchasing procedures by allowing the bidders to obtain the purchased vehicles immediately after the closing of the sale, allowing pre-sale inspection of the cars one day before the event, completing the procedures and delivering the vehicles to their new owners on the same day, while guaranteeing the rights of all parties.

Both auctions were organised by ADJD in coordination with relevant sectors.