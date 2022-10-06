UAE: Follow 4 important rules to avoid paying fines up to Dh3,000 while driving near schools

The police call on motorists to abide by the new rules in order to maintain safety on the road
The Abu Dhabi Police have shared guidelines for motorists to follow traffic when they are driving around school districts.
The authority took to social media to detail four important rules that will ensure the safety of pupils as well as motorists.
As per UAE traffic laws, motorists are required to slow down and be alert and priority must be given to students, parents and school staff when driving in such zones.
ALSO READ:
The police call on motorists to abide by the new rules in order to maintain safety on the road
Four memorandums of understanding with top railway companies will cover areas like rail operations and maintenance, service facilities, passenger stations, and cargo transportation
Police advise drivers to be cautious around the area
Police advise motorists to be cautious around the area
Youngster, accompanied by his mother, taken on tour of Al Quoz bus depot
Police advise drivers to use alternative routes
The free service handles incidents on main roads, providing quick support to road users by promptly and effectively removing broken down vehicles
AA-13 went for Dh4.42 million, followed by U-70, which was sold for Dh3 million