UAE: Follow 4 important rules to avoid paying fines up to Dh3,000 while driving near schools

As per UAE traffic laws, motorists are required to slow down and be alert and priority must be given to students, parents and school staff

By Web Desk Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 4:30 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 4:39 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police have shared guidelines for motorists to follow traffic when they are driving around school districts.

The authority took to social media to detail four important rules that will ensure the safety of pupils as well as motorists.

As per UAE traffic laws, motorists are required to slow down and be alert and priority must be given to students, parents and school staff when driving in such zones.

Four steps to remember:

Do not use a mobile when driving around a school zone

Do not exceed the stipulated speed limit for the zone

Always pay attention to the road and be prepared for any emergencies

Pay special attention when approaching stop signs, pedestrian crossings and side lanes

Penalties for traffic violations in school zones:

Speeding: Speed limits in school zones vary from 30 to 40kmph. Fines vary from Dh300 to Dh3,000 — depending on the speed of the vehicle Using a mobile phone: Using a mobile can result in a Dh800 fine and four black points Distracted driving: Distracted driving is punishable with a Dh800 fine and four black points Reversing dangerously: You have to check all around you while reversing, especially outside a school. Dangerous reversing is punishable with a Dh500 fine and four black points Give way to children: School zones have several pedestrian crossings. Not giving priority to pupils, staff and parents at crossings carry a penalty of Dh500 and six black points

