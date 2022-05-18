UAE: Fatal, serious accidents dip by 33% in Ajman

Motorists will be fined Dh800 if they're caught using their phones while driving or seem distracted on the road
Transport
There has been a 33 per cent dip in death caused due to fatal and serious accidents in the northern emirate of Ajman in the first quarter of the year, a top official said.
According statistics released by the traffic department only 24 serious or fatal accidents occurred during the first quarter of the year.
Four people died, while 27 suffered serious injuries in the accidents. A total of 36 serious accidents and 7,403 minor accidents occurred during the period.
Major-General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, said that the run-over accidents also decreased by 41 per cent, noting that the first three months of this year witnessed only 13 such accidents, as compared to 22 during the same period last year.
The number of injuries has decreased by 41per cent as compared to last year, he added.
He also indicated a decrease in the percentage of traffic violations in absentia in the first quarter of the year, with a drop rate of 24 per cent. Only 40,000 violations in absentia were recorded this year, compared to 53,000 last year.
