UAE: 25% decrease in traffic fines issued to taxi drivers in Ajman

Increased awareness among drivers and deployment of supervisors responsible for sharp drop

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 5:41 PM

The number of traffic violations committed by taxi and franchise company drivers in Ajman has reduced by 25 per cent in 2020-2021, according to statistic issued by Ajman Public Transport Authority (APTA).

The drop in the number has been attributed to increased awareness among drivers as well the deployment of supervisors, who monitor the services, said Sami Ali Al Jallaf, Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Corporation at APTA.

The authorities, he said, are keen to employ the latest technologies to monitor driver behaviour and complaints by passengers.

Tracking systems, and internal and external surveillance cameras have been fitted in all taxis. All relevant information about the movement of taxis, whether occupied or vacant, and data on drivers is being recorded, he explained.

Training programmes have been organised by APTA to ensure drivers adhere to safety rules as well as follow best international practices when it comes to level of service.

APTA has asked customers to share their opinions and suggestions by calling 600599997.

