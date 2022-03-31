UAE: 25% decrease in traffic fines issued to taxi drivers in Ajman

A key lesson she learned as a public servant is that leadership is a value, not a professional commitment
UAE1 day ago
The number of traffic violations committed by taxi and franchise company drivers in Ajman has reduced by 25 per cent in 2020-2021, according to statistic issued by Ajman Public Transport Authority (APTA).
The drop in the number has been attributed to increased awareness among drivers as well the deployment of supervisors, who monitor the services, said Sami Ali Al Jallaf, Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Corporation at APTA.
The authorities, he said, are keen to employ the latest technologies to monitor driver behaviour and complaints by passengers.
ALSO READ:
Tracking systems, and internal and external surveillance cameras have been fitted in all taxis. All relevant information about the movement of taxis, whether occupied or vacant, and data on drivers is being recorded, he explained.
Training programmes have been organised by APTA to ensure drivers adhere to safety rules as well as follow best international practices when it comes to level of service.
APTA has asked customers to share their opinions and suggestions by calling 600599997.
afkar@khaleejtimes.com
A key lesson she learned as a public servant is that leadership is a value, not a professional commitment
UAE1 day ago
Al Ain farm grows four different varieties of the root vegetable and can supply the market with the local produce for the next 9 months
UAE1 day ago
A third win for 12-year-old boy living in Dubai
UAE1 day ago
The programme will help both local and expatriate candidates
UAE1 day ago
The company is expected to list on the Dubai Financial Market on or around April 12
UAE1 day ago
'We need to make it happen,' said an Israeli transport leader at the World Government Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE1 day ago
Leaders discuss ties, cooperation between the nations
UAE1 day ago
Companies and investors to be invited to participate in creation of Metaverse economy
UAE1 day ago