UAE: Dh500 fine, four black points, vehicle impoundment for driving with worn-out tyres

Abu Dhabi Police warn lorry drivers especially to regularly inspect their wheels as summer can increase wear

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 6 Jul 2022, 3:21 PM

Lorry drivers caught driving on unfit or worn-out tyres will be fined Dh500 and the vehicle will be impounded for a week, Abu Dhabi Police warned as it stressed tyre safety awareness among truck drivers.

As part of the “Safe Summer” campaign, Brigadier General Mohammed Dhahi Al Himiri, director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector, has urged motorists, especially truck drivers, to regularly check their vehicles’ fitted tyres as well as their spare before hitting the road.

“The aim of the campaign is to raise truck drivers’ awareness about the need to check their tyres regularly, and to purchase those of high quality that fit specifications in order to avoid serious accidents resulting from tire bursts,” he said.

“Lorry drivers should also check the tyres’ air pressure before embarking on long journeys to avoid problems. Drivers should ensure that they change their tyres if any breakage or cracks were found on their surfaces.”

According to police, the key reasons for summer accidents include using old tyres or those with too much or too little air pressure and overloaded or frequently used tyres.

“Traffic is being monitored, and the law will be applied against violators, under the framework of the strategic priority to make roads safer,” said Al Himiri.

The fine for driving with damaged or worn-out tyres is Dh500, four black points, and the vehicle will be impounded for one week, according to UAE traffic laws.

Motorists, especially on highways, those replacing their vehicle’s tyres on the road have been cautioned not to leave the damaged ones by the roadside, as they can become obstacles in the way of other drivers and may lead to accidents.

Lorry drivers were also told to follow the correct instructions to ensure the safety of their vehicles’ tyres by checking the validity of the tyre frame, the measured temperature tolerance, the manufacturing date, and the appropriate cargo load of the tyres.

Police also called on all motorists to examine the tyres fitted on their vehicles to avoid tyre bursts that can result in serious injuries and fatal accidents, especially with high temperatures during the summer that could cause tyres to wear.

