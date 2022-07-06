Rain in UAE: Abu Dhabi Police issue traffic advisory

Motorists must adhere to speed limits for their own safety, say authorities
Transport1 week ago
Abu Dhabi Police have issued a traffic advisory after rain hit parts of the capital on Wednesday morning.
In an official tweet, police called on motorists to be cautious due to the rainy weather.
They also urged drivers to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards across the emirate.
The National Centre of Meteorology predicts a chance of rainfall over some eastern, northern and southern areas on Wednesday.
Abu Dhabi temperatures will increase slightly, with a maximum of 42ºC.
