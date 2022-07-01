Watch: Distracted UAE drivers cause horrific accidents in shocking new police video

Police warn that the violation could cost Dh800 in fines

By Web Desk Published: Fri 1 Jul 2022, 4:12 PM

A video of traffic accidents involving cars colliding into each other or skidding off the road was uploaded to Abu Dhabi Police's Instagram account on Friday. The footage, taken traffic cameras installed on a road in the emirate, shows cars crashing into each other, causing damage and pile-ups.

The caption explains that the video is meant to educate drivers of the dangers of being distracted while on the road. The authority warns against talking on the phone, texting, putting on make-up, or doing any other diverting activity while behind the wheel.

It also says that the violation of this rule could result in a Dh800 fine and 4 traffic points.

This video is part of Abu Dhabi Police's 'Your Comment' social media initiative, which aims to spread awareness about traffic rules and dangers of not following them on the road.

Earlier this year, similar videos about the dangers of stopping suddenly in the middle of the road and not changing worn-out tires were released under the awareness campaign.

