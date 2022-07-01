Watch: Distracted UAE drivers cause horrific accidents in shocking new police video

These establishments have been a part of the community for over 20 years
UAE22 hours ago
A video of traffic accidents involving cars colliding into each other or skidding off the road was uploaded to Abu Dhabi Police's Instagram account on Friday. The footage, taken traffic cameras installed on a road in the emirate, shows cars crashing into each other, causing damage and pile-ups.
The caption explains that the video is meant to educate drivers of the dangers of being distracted while on the road. The authority warns against talking on the phone, texting, putting on make-up, or doing any other diverting activity while behind the wheel.
It also says that the violation of this rule could result in a Dh800 fine and 4 traffic points.
This video is part of Abu Dhabi Police's 'Your Comment' social media initiative, which aims to spread awareness about traffic rules and dangers of not following them on the road.
Earlier this year, similar videos about the dangers of stopping suddenly in the middle of the road and not changing worn-out tires were released under the awareness campaign.
ALSO READ:
These establishments have been a part of the community for over 20 years
UAE22 hours ago
Starting July 1, consumers will have to pay 25 fils for single-use bags
UAE22 hours ago
Saudi Arabia has announced permits for 1 million Muslims to perform the journey
UAE23 hours ago
One lucky shopper to become the DSS 25-hour sale SHARE millionaire
UAE23 hours ago
July 1 is the last working day for many schools before summer vacations begin
UAE1 day ago
Scientists find links between the birds' genomes and those of mammals
UAE1 day ago
This is part of precautionary measures adopted by authorities
UAE1 day ago
Some say it is an essential communication tool; others say it leads to bad habits
UAE1 day ago