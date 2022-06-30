UAE: 396 taxi drivers trained to provide best services to passengers

UAE travel: Planning a road trip this summer? Police warn of fines for overloading vehicles
Officials have been asked to weigh luggage and stop anyone carrying more than what is permitted
Transport1 week ago
The Ajman Public Transport Authority APTA trained 396 taxi drivers during the first quarter of 2022 as part of its keenness to provide high-quality and efficient transportation services.
Mrs Rasha Khalaf Al Shamsi, Director General APTA, said that this aims to empower taxi drivers operating in the emirate according to specialised and general training programs commensurate with the work environment and public interest.
She added that the training courses for taxi drivers included five specialised programs to familiarise them with the methods and ways to deal with the public and passengers, the list of violations, regulations, and laws.
The program also informs them about the developments of new decisions in traffic safety regulations, the most important tourist places in the country and the basics of the English language, etiquette and the art of dealing with customers.
Rasha stressed that the APTA seeks to adopt the best international practices followed in the field of training and rehabilitation by exploiting the expertise available in the government sector.
She noted that APTA is adopting advanced methods in training taxi drivers to qualify them and realise the emirate's vision.
"APTA believes in the importance of training and development that helps in preparing drivers to enhance their abilities and improve the performance of their daily tasks and responsibilities entrusted to them," she added.
ALSO READ:
Officials have been asked to weigh luggage and stop anyone carrying more than what is permitted
Transport1 week ago
Crackdown announced along the protected zone of the Dubai railways stretching 90km
Transport2 weeks ago
Those who need to avail the service can do so in six steps
Transport2 weeks ago
Authorities also held traffic safety programmes in schools
Transport2 weeks ago
Authority urges riders to refrain from dangerous behaviour
Transport2 weeks ago
Nineteen received moderate to serious injuries during the same time period
Transport3 weeks ago
Authorities issued regulations on the types of bicycles, electric bikes and scooters allowed in designated areas
Transport3 weeks ago
Motorists urged to adhere to road signs in the area
Transport3 weeks ago