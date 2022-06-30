UAE: 396 taxi drivers trained to provide best services to passengers

Courses include five specialised programs

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 2:32 PM

The Ajman Public Transport Authority APTA trained 396 taxi drivers during the first quarter of 2022 as part of its keenness to provide high-quality and efficient transportation services.

Mrs Rasha Khalaf Al Shamsi, Director General APTA, said that this aims to empower taxi drivers operating in the emirate according to specialised and general training programs commensurate with the work environment and public interest.

She added that the training courses for taxi drivers included five specialised programs to familiarise them with the methods and ways to deal with the public and passengers, the list of violations, regulations, and laws.

The program also informs them about the developments of new decisions in traffic safety regulations, the most important tourist places in the country and the basics of the English language, etiquette and the art of dealing with customers.

Rasha stressed that the APTA seeks to adopt the best international practices followed in the field of training and rehabilitation by exploiting the expertise available in the government sector.

She noted that APTA is adopting advanced methods in training taxi drivers to qualify them and realise the emirate's vision.

"APTA believes in the importance of training and development that helps in preparing drivers to enhance their abilities and improve the performance of their daily tasks and responsibilities entrusted to them," she added.

