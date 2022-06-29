Dubai: RTA discusses improvement of drivers' licensing services

Authority keen to provide the best services to customers

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that it is seeking means to improve drivers' licensing services while providing the best services to its customers.

This was discussed during 129th session of the Customers Council of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). Mohammed Obaid Al Mulla, Member of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, Chair of the Customer Council, stressed on RTA’s keenness to provide the best services to achieve happiness for customers.

Attendees included the council members, representatives from Drivers Licensing Department, directors of relevant departments, 114 customers, driving examiners, and officials of driving training institutes.

Al Mulla stressed RTA’s continuous efforts to improve its services by using the latest technology. According to him, the RTA is also open to receiving creative ideas and proposals from the public.