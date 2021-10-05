Sharjah: Smart project to ease traffic jams

The Roads and Transport Authority ties up with e-hailing giant Uber to improve limo services.
Transport1 month ago
A new project announced in Sharjah will reduce the time you spend stuck in traffic by 20 per cent.
The ‘smart traffic control’ project will see the latest technology used in traffic signals to check and identify bottlenecks.
The new project will make traffic smoother, increase safety levels, reduce collisions and cut pollution levels by reducing carbon emissions from the traffic stops.
This came as Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired a council meeting on Tuesday.
The council also approved the list of candidates for the sixth batch of the professional diploma for child protection.
The diploma contributes to developing the skills of graduates working in child protection.
The Roads and Transport Authority ties up with e-hailing giant Uber to improve limo services.
Transport1 month ago
A ticket costs Dh35, but for Masaar card users, it’s Dh30.
Transport1 month ago
Sunil K, an engineer, who has been in Dubai for 16 years now, and lives in Al Furjan, is one such resident who has switched from his car to the Metro.
Transport1 month ago
New station to cut commute times to the city by half, says resident.
Transport1 month ago
The RTA offered 100 fancy plates for bidding at this auction.
Transport1 month ago
Eco-friendly vehicles in the fleet to reach 56%.
Transport1 month ago
The move to encourage the public to use multi-storey car parks
Transport2 months ago