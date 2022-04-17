Delivery riders were urged to obey traffic rules and drive carefully
Residents who have enrolled to obtain a driver's license can now take their theory test online from anywhere in Sharjah.
The 'smart theory tests' option has been launched by Sharjah police to provide the best services in the Emirate to aspiring drivers.
Lt Col Rashid Ahmed Al Fardan, Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at Sharjah Police, said the launch of the online test is an addition to Sharjah police services to achieve its objectives to enhance the happiness of customers with the assistance provided by the authorities.
He explained that the 'smart theory tests' service is the first of its kind in the licensing departments of the country.
The service allows applicants who want to appear for the theory test to conduct it online from anywhere, whether at home or work, without the need to visit the customer happiness centres or the driving institute.
Lt Col Al-Fardan stressed that providing this service will enhance customers' happiness.
Sharjah police department seeks to provide the best digital services that exceed the residents' expectations and enhance the quality of life and well-being for everyone in the Emirate, and it will reduce the flow of customers to service centres.
He added that Sharjah Police continues to upgrade its services and enhance the customers' confidence and save their time and effort.
