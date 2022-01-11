New UAE weekend: No Salik toll fees on Al Maktoum Bridge during these hours daily

The road was closed on Saturday night in both directions
Salik won't be applicable on vehicles passing under Al Maktoum Bridge toll gate during some hours of the night on weekdays and all day on Sundays.
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed to Khaleej Times that the toll-free hours on Al Maktoum Bridge are applicable when the Floating Bridge is closed.
Starting January 15, the closure timings of the Floating Bridge are:
Weekdays: Monday to Friday, 10pm to 6am.
Weekends: Saturday at 10pm till Monday at 6am.
The revised timings are in line with the UAE’s adoption of the new workweek. Friday half-day, Saturday and Sunday form the new weekend in the country.
An RTA spokesperson said, “Yes, Salik fees won’t be applicable on Al Maktoum Bridge when the Floating Bridge is closed.”
This means that toll will be applicable on Fridays on the bridge.
Salik is Dubai’s automatic road toll collection system. Each time a vehicle passes through a Salik toll point, a fee of Dh4 is automatically deducted from a prepaid account.
Al Maktoum Bridge (Umm Hurair Road) has one of seven toll gates in Dubai.
Earlier, the RTA had announced the parking would continue to remain free on Fridays, despite the weekend shift.
