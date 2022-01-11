New UAE weekend: Dubai Floating Bridge closure timings change from Jan 15

Intensified patrol seized many vehicles from campsites that did not comply with traffic laws
UAE1 hour ago
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced the new closure timings of the Floating Bridge.
Starting January 15, the timings are:
>> Weekdays: Monday to Friday, 10pm to 6am (usual timings)
>> Weekends: Saturday at 10pm till Monday at 6am.
The new timings are in line with the UAE’s adoption of the new workweek. Friday half-day, Saturday and Sunday form the new weekend in the country.
Opened in 2007, this six-lane bridge ferries 6,000 cars every peak hour on two identical mirrored decks spanning the entire Dubai Creek.
ALSO READ:
The bridge closes daily to help ships and marine transit modes navigate through the Dubai Creek.
Intensified patrol seized many vehicles from campsites that did not comply with traffic laws
UAE1 hour ago
Governments (need) to stop interfering with the common-sense health regulations, says Paul Griffiths
Travel2 hours ago
Henley Passport Index ranks all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa
UAE2 hours ago
A govt official is investigating allegations of at least five parties held in departments last year during lockdown restrictions.
2 hours ago
The accused found out the victim was persuading his sister into having a relationship
Crime2 hours ago
Xi'an and Yuzhou are both battling the Delta variant and neither has reported any Omicron cases.
coronavirus3 hours ago
New Zealand batting great Ross Taylor ends his Test career by taking the last Bangladesh wicket with his part-time off-spin
Cricket3 hours ago