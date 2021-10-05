Dubai: Taxi drivers return lost items worth over Dh4.7m in 6 months

The Roads and Transport Authority ties up with e-hailing giant Uber to improve limo services.
Transport1 month ago
About 40 taxi drivers in Dubai have received 'medals of trust' as they helped return items worth Dh4.7 million left behind by passengers in the first six months of this year. The lost items included cash and personal belongings.
Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) commended the honesty of the drivers as it honoured them.
Celebrating these drivers is a celebration of the commitment to work ethics and honesty as well as the compliance with instructions and guidance, said the authority's Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring Department.
The cab drivers expressed their pride in receiving the medal of trust. They stated that such recognition would motivate them to adhere to the values of honesty and seek to provide better service to taxi users.
The Roads and Transport Authority ties up with e-hailing giant Uber to improve limo services.
Transport1 month ago
A ticket costs Dh35, but for Masaar card users, it’s Dh30.
Transport1 month ago
Sunil K, an engineer, who has been in Dubai for 16 years now, and lives in Al Furjan, is one such resident who has switched from his car to the Metro.
Transport1 month ago
New station to cut commute times to the city by half, says resident.
Transport1 month ago
The RTA offered 100 fancy plates for bidding at this auction.
Transport1 month ago
Eco-friendly vehicles in the fleet to reach 56%.
Transport1 month ago
The move to encourage the public to use multi-storey car parks
Transport2 months ago