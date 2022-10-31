Dubai: Metro services affected due to 'technical issue' at certain stations

Recent statistics show that 4 people have died and 99 have been injured in 7,517 accidents during the first eight months of the year
The Metro service between two stations on the Red Line has been affected due to a “technical issue”, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has said.
The affected stations are Jebel Ali and DMCC. “Work is underway to resolve it,” the RTA tweeted on Monday.
ALSO READ:
Recent statistics show that 4 people have died and 99 have been injured in 7,517 accidents during the first eight months of the year
Avoid using under-construction tracks, authority tells residents and tourists
The total number of districts in which they are permitted will be 21, and the total length of tracks dedicated to them will rise from 185km to 390km
Most federal ministries, local entities facilitate electronic and mobile payments in a secure cyber environment
X2 completes its first global test flight at Skydive Dubai
The authority urges motorists to start their journeys early and take alternative routes
Other innovations include a digital twin of a Metro station, smart solutions to transfer vehicle ownership
The roundabouts on Al Qudra Road will be removed while maintaining three lanes in both direction