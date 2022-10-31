Dubai: Metro services affected due to 'technical issue' at certain stations

“Work is underway to fix it,” the RTA tweets on Monday

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 10:18 AM Last updated: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 10:32 AM

The Metro service between two stations on the Red Line has been affected due to a “technical issue”, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has said.

The affected stations are Jebel Ali and DMCC. “Work is underway to resolve it,” the RTA tweeted on Monday.

