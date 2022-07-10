UAE: Abu Dhabi announces change in free parking, toll days

Authority keen to provide the best services to customers
Parking and toll will now be free on Sundays in Abu Dhabi.
From July 15 onwards, Abu Dhabi residents will be able to avail free parking and 'Darb' toll on Sundays instead of Fridays.
The move was announced by Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport.
The decision will contribute to improving the flow of traffic during peak hours, and enhance road safety in the emirate.
Earlier, Dubai had announced free parking on Sundays with the new four-and-a-half day work week. This means that parking would be free on Sundays, instead of Fridays as was the case earlier.
Floating bridge timings had also been changed to accommodate the new weekend.
In Sharjah however, parking is a paid service from Saturday to Thursday and free on Fridays in all zones, except those that have blue information signs.
meher@khaleejtimes.com
