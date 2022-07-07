4-day Eid Al Adha holiday: Free parking, no toll charges announced in Abu Dhabi

Move aims to regulate and supervise unlicensed flea markets across labours' accommodation areas
The Integrated Transport Centre, Abu Dhabi (ITC) has announced that parking and toll charges will not be collected during the four day Eid Al Adha holiday.
Parking will be free from July 8 until 7.59am on Tuesday, July 12.
The toll gate system will also be free of charge for the four days.
The ITC also announced that public transport buses will operate as per the normal schedule, and that extra trips will be added along the routes that are expected to be in greater demand.
Their Customer Happiness Centres will remain closed over the holiday.
