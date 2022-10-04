World number three Casper Ruud set for Mubadala Tennis Championship debut

Casper Ruud of Norway celebrates a point against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their US Open final last month in New York. (Supplied photo)

By Team KT Published: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 3:57 PM

The field for this year's Mubadala World Tennis Championship (December 16-18) in Abu Dhabi is getting better. After the confirmation from Carlos Alcaraz, the world's top-ranked star, that he will be making his Middle East debut at the Mubadala event, organisers have revealed world number three Casper Ruud will join the Spaniard in making a first appearance in Abu Dhabi.

Ruud is coming off a stellar season in which he made it to two Grand Slam finals and secured three ATP Tour titles.

After reaching the French Open final in June, he made it to the final of the US Open at Flushing Meadows where he was narrowly beaten in a thrilling match by Alcaraz.

The 23-year-old Norwegian will arrive in the UAE capital aiming for a maiden MWTC title. He has nine ATP Tour singles career titles and is looking forward to playing on the hard court at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City.

“I’m really looking forward to visiting Abu Dhabi for the first time to contest the Mubadala World Tennis Championship,” said Ruud.

“It’s been a tournament on my radar for some time and I know that the level of tennis is going to be of the highest quality. I’m excited to be involved and play in front of my fans over there in the UAE.”

John Lickrish, CEO, Flash Entertainment, was delighted to have Ruud in the Abu Dhabi tournament this year.

“To have the World No.1 and No.3, and the next generation of tennis superstars, is a real coup for the UAE capital and shows the popularity of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship," Lickrish said.

"Just last month, these two players were contesting the final of the US Open and now there is every chance they could face each other in Abu Dhabi. That is what we are always looking to produce — an event featuring the very best.”

Ruud, Alcaraz, and female stars Ons Jabeur and Emma Raducanu, will be joined by four remaining male players in the event’s star-studded line-up.

Tickets can be purchased on the event’s official website www.mubadalawtc.com.