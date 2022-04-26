Roger Federer to play Swiss Indoors in October

The top-ranked Serb struggled to find his rhythm in what was just his fifth match of the year
Tennis5 days ago
Roger Federer has signed up to play at his home tournament in Basel in October, tournament organisers said on Tuesday as doubts continue on when the 20-time major winner will return to competition from his knee problem.
The former world number one, who will be 41 in August, has not played since July last year, when he was knocked out of Wimbledon in the quarterfinals against Hubert Hurkacz.
Federer underwent two knee operations in 2020 and returned to the tour last year, but had another knee surgery after Wimbledon that forced him to miss the second half of the season.
In February, Federer confirmed his plans to team up with Spaniard Rafa Nadal at the Laver Cup in London in September.
The Swiss Indoors tournament will return to the calendar after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is scheduled to take place between Oct. 24-30.
Federer is a record 10-times winner in Basel and will return as the reigning champion at the event, where he has not lost since 2013.
The top-ranked Serb struggled to find his rhythm in what was just his fifth match of the year
Tennis5 days ago
It is with sadness that they (players) will suffer for the actions of the leaders of the Russian regime, said Ian Hewitt, chairman of the All England Club
Tennis5 days ago
'Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty'
Tennis6 days ago
The Greek star's second Masters 1000 title comes at the perfect time
Tennis1 week ago
Barty decided to call time on her tennis career at the age of 25 after winning the Australian Open
Tennis2 weeks ago
Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios was fined $60,000 for a series of angry outbursts at the Indian Wells and Miami Open events
Tennis3 weeks ago
On Monday, Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion will become the new world number one
Tennis3 weeks ago
The 21-time Grand Slam champion enjoyed a personal-best start to the Indian Wells season
Tennis1 month ago