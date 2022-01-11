Novak Djokovic continues to train in Melbourne despite the visa uncertainty

The tennis star is hoping to win his 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open, starting in Melbourne on January 17
World number Novak Djokovic is back on the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after he shared images of himself and his team at the iconic venue of the Australian Open.
The unvaccinated tennis superstar won a court battle on Monday in Melbourne against the Australia government to stay in Australia, having spent four nights in a detention centre amid question marks over the medical exemption he had been granted by the Australian Open organisers.
But since winning the legal battle, Djokovic is back to where he belongs — tennis court — albeit with the threat of deportation still hanging over his head as Australia's immigration minister has the executive power to overturn the court decision and deport Djokovic.
The 20-time Grand Slam winner, nevertheless, has hit the ground running and spent hours at the Rod Laver Arena, preparing for the year's first Grand Slam of the year.
The Australian Open organisers even listed him as the top-ranked men's player singles player for the Grand Slam tournament which will start on January 17.
If the immigration minister decides against using the executive power, Djokovic will be free to play the Australian Open where he will get a chance to win his record-extending 21st Grand Slam of his incredible career.
Djokovic currently shares the all-time men's singles Grand Slam record of 20 titles with his two greatest rivals, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.
While the 35-year-old Nadal has been seeded sixth in Melbourne this year, Federer has pulled out of the tournament due to injury.
On Sunday, there were widespread celebrations after the court verdict went in favour of Djokovic, Serbia's biggest national icon.
Dijana Djokovic, mother of the tennis icon, even called his legal win the biggest victory in her son's life.
"We are here to celebrate our son's victory today," Dijana said in a press conference in Serbia on Monday.
"Our son has always fought for justice. He did nothing wrong. But he was subjected to torture. He fought against that government. He thought he had a right to be there with the visa that he got. So this is the biggest win in his career, it’s bigger than any of the Grand Slams he has won!"
After the dramatic events on Monday, Djokovic thanked all his fans for their support.
"For now I cannot say more but THANK YOU all for standing with me through all this and encouraging me to stay strong," he said on Twitter.
"I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen. I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans."
