Kvitova outlasts Muguruza in tense US Open duel

Raducanu became only the third defending US Open champion to lose in the first round
Czech Petra Kvitova sent across 14 aces to down Spanish ninth seed Garbine Muguruza 5-7 6-3 7-6(10) in a thrilling third-round duel at the US Open Saturday.
Kvitova was in good form heading into Flushing Meadows after reaching the Cincinnati final and reiterated her claim as one of tennis' great fighters when she saved match point twice late in the third set to push the affair into the tiebreak.
Muguruza, who suffered first-round exits from Wimbledon and Roland-Garros before pulling out of August's Silicon Valley Classic with an injury, was not at her fighting best as she sent over 21 winners to 43 from her opponent across the match.
The twice Grand Slam winner pulled out every weapon in her arsenal to defend three match points in the tiebreak but was forced to endure another heartache this year when she whacked the ball into the net on the final point.
"She was serving very well and I was dealing with the nerves a little bit as well," twice Wimbledon champion Kvitova said after the match, having improved her career record against Muguruza to 6-1.
"I do feel the love from you fans... I had a great week before coming here in New York so it's helping me as well." (Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
Raducanu became only the third defending US Open champion to lose in the first round
Cameron Norrie beat Benoit Paire 6-0 7-6(1) 6-0 in a strange first-round clash at the US Open
When Williams leaves the stage she will not be walking away from the sport she says has given her 'everything'
She advanced to the second round on Monday
The three-day tournament promises world-class tennis and festive fun from 16-18 December at Zayed Sports City’s International Tennis Centre
With Williams not expected to mount a sustained challenge, all eyes will be on Poland's world number one Iga Swiatek in the women's draw
Tennis icon to bid farewell to glittering 27-year career
This is the second Grand Slam the tennis ace will miss