Clinical Rybakina stuns Halep to reach Wimbledon final

The Australian was on his best behaviour in front of the Royal Box as he won 4-6 6-4 7-6(2) 3-6 6-2
Elena Rybakina powered into the Wimbledon final by dismantling former champion Simona Halep 6-3 6-3 on Thursday with a clinical display to reach her maiden Grand Slam showpiece.
Halep was caught in the crosshairs of an onslaught from the Russian-born Kazakh, who pummelled her Romanian opponent with rasping serves and savage forehands.
Halep, the champion in 2019, did not help her cause, with a string of double faults to hand Rybakina chances at key moments.
Yet the 17th seed needed little assistance, as she became the first player from Kazakhstan to reach a Grand Slam final, where she will meet Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur.
The Australian was on his best behaviour in front of the Royal Box as he won 4-6 6-4 7-6(2) 3-6 6-2
But the Serbian superstar says there is no pressure on his son to pursue a career in tennis
The Tunisian targets a place in the semifinals of a Grand Slam for the first time
Greek star Tsitsipas, who angrily hit a ball into the Court One crowd, was slapped with a $10,000 sanction
It may not be possible to eliminate gamesmanship and mind games altogether, but tennis can certainly do without the Kyrgios tactic of sledging, writes Sumit Chakraberty
The 40-year-old winner of 20 Grand Slam titles has been sidelined since a quarterfinal loss at Wimbledon in 2021
Kyrgios prevailed 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) in the match, during which both players were handed code violations by the umpire
Two-time champion Nadal triumphed 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to see off his 106th-ranked opponent, Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis