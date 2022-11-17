Anett Kontaveit to play in World Tennis League in Dubai

Kontaveit will join a field that includes players like Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek in the World Tennis League

Anett Kontaveit hits a return to Serena Williams during their 2022 US Open second round match. (AFP)

By Team KT Published: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 4:50 PM Last updated: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 4:51 PM

Record breaking Anett Kontaveit will be one of the top attractions when the World Tennis League gets underway at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena in December.

The Estonian is the first player from her country to reach number two in the WTA rankings, and in 2021 she was also the first from her country to take part in the WTA Finals, featuring the top eight players of the season and where she finished runner-up to Garbine Muguruza.

ALSO READ:

Kontaveit will join a field that includes players like Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek in the World Tennis League (December 19-24).

Many of the world’s top tennis stars will compete for the title, and after play each evening, top music acts Tiësto, deadmau5, Wizkid, Armin van Buuren, Mohamed Ramadan or Ne-Yo will entertain the fans.

Eighteen players split into four teams will take part in a round robin format, and each evening will feature a men’s singles, a women’s singles and a mixed doubles match played over two sets, with a tiebreaker played if matches are level.

The winning two teams over the first five evenings will then face off in the final.

Kontaveit will compete as a member of The Hawks alongside Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem and Elena Rybakina.

“Really looking forward to playing the World Tennis League in December in Dubai in front of you guys and to be on the Hawks team with Sasha, Elena and Dominic. Really looking forward to competing and starting the season in Dubai in such a great place and climate” said Kontaveit.

Kontaveit is the winner of six WTA titles, and holds another 10 runner-up trophies. The 2022 Doha finalist may also have found a place in the record books after she fell to Serena Williams in a gruelling two and a half hours at the US Open in what is expected to be Williams’ final career victory.

Her success led to the WTA staging a Tour event in Estonia at the end of September, where Kontaveit thrilled her supporters by advancing all the way to the final.

World Tennis League teams:

The Falcons: Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa

The Kites: Felix Auger Aliassime, Gael Monfils, Iga Swiatek, Sania Mirza and Eugenie Bouchard

The Eagles: Nick Kyrgios, Rohan Bopanna, Caroline Garcia, Bianca Andreescu and Andreas Seppi.

The Hawks: Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Elena Rybakina and Anett Kontaveit.