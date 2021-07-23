YouTube, Amazon, others report outages after cloud service provider glitches

Many major websites faced issues after Akamai Technologies experienced its second service disruption.

Major websites and Internet services, including those of banking shipping and technology companies, faced outages on Thursday with Cloud services provider Akamai Technologies stating that it had experienced a widespread service disruption.

Users on downdetector.com have reported issues with the websites and services like Amazon, PayTM, YouTube, among other major companies and brands.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company, however, said that it was "resuming normal operations" of its Edge DNS service after some 30 minutes after the company reported the disruption. The company also said that it is continuing to monitor the situation and confirmed that the disruption "was not a result of a cyberattack on the Akamai platform."

Video games, travel, web streaming services, banking, and shipping are among the industries affected by a problem with cloud provider Akamai Technologies, which appears to have taken thousands of websites offline worldwide, RT news reported.

It further reported that the gaming platforms Steam and PlayStation Network, travel services Expedia and Airbnb, shipping giants UPS and FedEx, and banking and financial institutions such as Chase, Discover, Capital One, Fidelity, and American Express were among others to report disruptions to their web services.

This is the second outage at Akamai after the content delivery network provider experienced service disruptions with its hosting platform last month. Further details are awaited.