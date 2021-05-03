- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Verizon to sell Yahoo, AOL unit to Apollo in $5b deal
The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year.
AOL and Yahoo are being sold again, this time to a private equity firm.
Verizon will sell Verizon Media, which consists of the pioneering tech platforms, to Apollo Global Management in a $5 billion deal.
Verizon said Monday that it will keep a 10 per cent stake in the new company, which will be called Yahoo.
As part of the deal, Verizon will receive $4.25 billion in cash, preferred interests of $750 million and the minority stake. The transaction includes the assets of Verizon Media, including its brands and businesses such as Yahoo and AOL.
The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year.
-
Technology
Verizon to sell Yahoo, AOL unit to Apollo in $5b...
The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year. READ MORE
-
Americas
Jeff Bezos vs Elon Musk: Egos clash in space race
The tech entrepreneurs have each channelled some of their vast... READ MORE
-
Technology
REVIEW: Vaio FE14
Business? Entertainment? An all-around laptop from an all-familiar... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Area 2071 welcomes 26,000 local and global...
AREA 2071, an innovation ecosystem that attracts the brightest minds... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE's ongoing rainfall is normal weather pattern: ...
Cloud seeding operations are in progress to further enhance rainfall. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: How Dubai airport keeps the virus at bay
The airport uses 12,430 litres of disinfectants every month. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Siblings spend 10 days in car-turned-ward...
The duo slept in the front seats while their Covid-positive mother... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Eid Al Fitr 2021 fireworks announced
The fireworks will take place over three nights. READ MORE
News
Dubai: Aramex CEO Bashar Obeid resigns
2 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day