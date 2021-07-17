UAE speeds up global broadband index

Nation zooms 12 spots to 16th on global list, with fastest download speeds achieved in May

The UAE has ranked among the top 20 countries globally in the fixed broadband index with the fastest average download speeds in May, according to the latest data from Web performance metrics provider Ookla.

“This global achievement is a testimony to UAE leadership’s vision and commitment in bringing the country to the forefront taking a lead in the ICT sector while being the most advanced country in digital transformation,” Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, director-general of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, said.

“With the joint efforts of both operators we aim to bring the UAE among the top 10 globally in the Speedtest Global Index from Ookla,” he added.

“This will uplift the national performance, enabling the ICT aspirations of the leadership. I hereby thank telecom service providers in the UAE for their relentless efforts towards this achievement, which is part of the UAE’s preparations for the age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and artificial intelligence.”

The UAE reached an average download speed of 180Mbps in May, from the January average of 125Mbps in the fixed broadband Speedtest results. This massive increase was mainly due to the corporate programme and initiatives taken by etisalat and du in 2021 to boost the UAE’s fixed broadband ranking.

This led to a significant rise in the country’s broadband ranking, thrusting the UAE by 12 positions from 28th in January to 16th in May to be among the top 20 countries globally. The nation was also ranked first on the index in the wider Middle East and Africa region.

The high speeds on the fixed broadband network are a prerequisite to delivering the best and most advanced services in the UAE as it enters the age of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This is also a major contributing factor to the well-being, economic wealth and social prosperity of a nation.

Telecom operators etisalat and du have worked towards continuously providing the best customer experience with the highest penetration of fibre-to-the-home connectivity in the world, and modernising the network to offer the best in class telecom services.

Both operators launched specialised packages and promotions giving customers an opportunity to enjoy higher speeds in their home. There were further improvements and upgrades made on the network capacity while also boosting international data capacity to enable consumers with the best experience when they, learn, work and get entertained from home.

The Speedtest Global index, which assesses over 135 countries, compares internet speed data from around the world on a monthly basis. Data for the index comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using the speed test every month.