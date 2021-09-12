TikTok tops ad equity charts for a second year

Popularity of podcast adverts has risen, overtakes influencer content as the preferred digital ad platform

TikTok remains at the top of the global ad equity rankings, the second edition of Kantar’s global ad equity ranking of media channels and media brands has revealed.

Ad equity refers to the attitudes consumers have towards the advertising experience within specific platforms and ad formats. According to Kantar’s ‘Media Reaction 2021’ report, despite the prominence of digital platforms in daily life, consumers continue to be more positive about offline ad platforms such as cinema, sponsored events, magazine ads and point of sale (POS).

Although only ranked as the number one overall platform in one market – Taiwan – TikTok is the leading global digital platform in the important US market, and is first or second ranked of the global digital platforms in nine of the 22 markets where it was measured. The inclusion of commerce platforms in this year’s ranking illustrates their increasing importance across the digital advertising landscape. Amazon ranks second globally among consumers, topping the list in four markets. Together with regional e-commerce giant Mercado Libre, which leads in Argentina, Amazon’s success showcases why e-commerce has entered the online media channel ad equity rankings in third place.

In addition, the research also showed that the popularity of podcast adverts has risen. Positioned at 11th place in the overall ad equity ranking, they have overtaken influencer content as the preferred digital ad medium. Podcast ads are perceived as both better quality and more relevant compared to 2020, but also more repetitive, unsurprising given the increase in ad spend on the platform.

“The ad industry has been encouraged by the rapid recovery in 2021, as advertising has been used as one of the levers to fuel recovery in the wider economy,” said Duncan Southgate, director, Media Domain at Kantar’s Insights’ Division. “As we emerge into a new media landscape, brands need to understand which consumer and marketer attitudes have changed, and which have stayed the same. Which media brands have retained their appeal, and which have grown stronger? While the pandemic accelerated the growth of digital in every aspect of life, we have seen a robustness in consumers’ preference for offline advertising, and some strong local news brands in particular.”

“Marketers need to ensure their strategies respect those preferences alongside the benefits of scale delivered by global digital platforms,” he added. “TikTok has done an impressive job retaining its differentiated advertising proposition with consumers – even as its user base has almost doubled over the past year. We have also seen the re-emergence of retail as a critical ad platform, both online and physically. Advertising strategies that seamlessly align with omnichannel retail strategies provide a great opportunity for marketers to deliver more popular campaigns.”

Kantar’s ranking also revealed that in 16 of the 23 markets surveyed, the number one ranked media brand was a local media brand or a localised version of global media brands. Ten of these 16 are news and magazine brands. This local success, together with differing attitudes to the ads on global digital media brands, makes balancing the benefits of scale of global media platforms with the promise of greater relevance from local media gems ever more important.

