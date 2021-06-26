The apps that give you most value for your money

If you are a bargain hunter and want to get the most value out of your spending, then you should consider downloading these apps:

With the world going cyber, and apps being the apt way to buy online for many, we have compiled a list of top apps that give you the most value and discounts for your spend.

Repeat: The name says it all — you get rewarded for being a repeat customer to the restaurant of your choice. It works on dine-in outlets, as well as takeaways. The sooner you return (to the restaurant or order), the higher is the discount or reward, which range from as low as 5 per cent to as high as 50 per cent. This app works is great for those who eat out often.

Munch:ON: Your business lunch options delivered right to your desk at a discounted price. The app has tied up with more than 400 restaurants, and offers meals under Dh30. Munch:ON can sort out your everyday meal decisions and allow consistency in your spending pattern.

Hundred: A new kid on the block that acts as a directory of sorts for discounts and deals in the vicinity. The app has information on some 200 bank cards and more than 12,000 shopping outlets in the region. You need not remember all the features on your card, this app does it for you. If you are a bargain hunter or looking to make the most out of your purchase, this app is for you.

VoucherSkout: An app that offers 50 per cent discount deals on restaurants, fitness centres, learning, sports and leisure, beauty and relaxation services, etc., on pay-as-you-go basis. An added perk of this app is that a lot of deals are valid on weekends as well as public holidays. There is no annual or monthly membership. You can browse through the app and pay for the vouchers you need.

Udrive and eKar: If you have a driver’s licence in the UAE, and don’t have your car for any reason for a day or two, instead of ordering a taxi, you could use eKar or Udrive. These are self-mobility platforms that charge you by the minute you use them. The prices vary depending on the car type you choose. These cars are also available on longer leases. Both these platforms have their respective apps that allow you to spot a car in your vicinity. Should you choose to use this service, download the app a day before, fill out the Know Your Customer (KYC) and payment details. The app will take at least a couple of hours to verify your account before you are allowed to take your first ride. These rides offer substantial savings compared to normal taxis.

Store apps: It pays to stay loyal to brands, sometimes. If you frequently visit certain stores, shops, or restaurants, it is worth checking if there is an app or way to collect loyalty points. Costa, for instance, has an app that gives points every time you dine in. Every purchase gives you some points and on an accumulation of 2,000 points you get a free coffee. McDonald’s app offers deep discounts, various meals and free giveaways too. Landmark Group has Shukran app, Majid Al Futtaim malls use Share, Al Tayer group stores have Amber, Al Shaya uses Privileges, Apparel stores have Club Apparel, and so does many other stores.

Groupon: This app has been around for quite a number of years and features on almost every bargain hunter’s phone. There are discounts and deals from shopping to staycations to dining, fitness clubs and more. With flying out of the question this year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, many parents are busy buying indoor play area deals to keep their kids gainfully occupied and engaged during the summer break.

Pricena: An online marketplace for comparing prices of a range of products. This website, which also has an app, is a good way to find the best deal of all without going through the hassle of combing through a number of websites or visiting individual shops. Think of a product you wish to buy and use this app to check out the hot deals.

Subscribe for recurring orders: Online grocers give an extra 5 to 10 per cent discount on recurring orders. Identify the periodicity with which some grocery or household items are used and automate your orders on e-retailer apps such as noon, amazon and others. It will save time, effort, and, of course, money.

