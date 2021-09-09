SpaceX to launch UAE’s next-gen satellite
Yahsat plans to launch Thuraya 4-NGS in the second half of 2023.
The UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) on Wednesday announced that it has selected SpaceX’s Falcon 9 to launch Thuraya 4-NGS, its satellite that employs the latest technologies.
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 was selected due to its high reliability and advanced capabilities.
Yahsat plans to launch Thuraya 4-NGS in the second half of 2023, with operations scheduled to commence in 2024.
Ali Al Hashemi, group chief executive officer at Yahsat, said: “The UAE has established its position as a competitive player in the space industry by collaborating with global leaders such as SpaceX.
“At Yahsat, we will continue forging partnerships with the world’s most innovative companies to enhance our competitiveness, deliver on our ambitious growth and expansion plans, and continue to create value for our customers, shareholders and the UAE.”
SpaceX is a leader in the manufacture and launch of space technology and is consistently recognised for its ground-breaking innovation and relentless focus on simplicity and effectiveness.
To date, SpaceX has successfully completed 128 launches.
Thuraya 4-NGS is expected to spur Yahsat’s growth across new and existing product lines, with the new technology enabling the group to maintain its leading position as the global leader in the satellite communications industry by delivering higher capabilities and flexibility while increasing capacity and coverage across Europe, Africa, Central Asia and the Middle East, enabling next-generation connectivity solutions for all customer segments, including defence, government and enterprise.
