Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold3 5G receives exceptional response in pre-orders
The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G pre-order rollout phase was a huge success across the UAE, Samsung Gulf Electronics has revealed.
Between August 11 and September 9, pre-orders increased by 8x compared to 2020 when the previous generation was released, with Samsung’s value market share in the UAE in the overall smartphones category amounting to 41 per cent in H1 2021.
“The response from UAE consumers during the pre-order phase is testament to Samsung’s expertise in developing cutting-edge technologies,” said Osman Albora, senior director – Mobile Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics. “An increase of 8x shows that we are cementing our market position by ensuring high customer satisfaction in the tech and innovation domain by going beyond the limitations of a traditional smartphone. We are delighted with the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G’ response nationwide, and we look forward to enabling mobile experiences so users can do things they couldn’t do with an ordinary smartphone.”
Comprising Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, the premium foldable smartphone features a multitude of key features and improvements. With beautiful design, expert foldable engineering, and category-leading technology, it is even more durable than its predecessors, optimizing experiences to present users with new and unique ways to work, watch, and play.
Samsung continues its foldable device manufacturing leadership with refined operations and time-tested processes to create devices that remain reliable after years of use. The revolutionary Hideaway Hinge enables the device to stay in place at different angles for innovative user experiences with Flex mode, while enhanced sweeper technology ensures dust and other particles stay out of the Hideaway Hinge while maintaining a slimmer design. The Galaxy Fold3 5G is equipped with the world’s first IPX8 water-resistance in a foldable device and the strongest aluminum on a smartphone to date.
