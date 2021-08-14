Samsung’s new foldables now more affordable; pre-orders in UAE begin

Trade-in value up to Dh3,200 available

Samsung Gulf Electronics on Saturday announced that pre-orders have begun for its latest foldable devices in the UAE, and it is making good on its pledge to democratise the innovation by offering them at lower prices.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 were introduced last week at the company’s Unpacked event, with Samsung giving premium attention to their durability: Both devices are 80 per cent stronger than the second generation, and they are the world’s first foldables to have an IPX8 water-resistance rating.

Pre-orders are now live and will run until September 9 at Samsung brand stores and major retailers across the UAE. On Samsung’s e-store, exclusive colours will be available for the Flip3, as well as a Dh550 voucher that can be used for accessories.

The Galaxy Z Fold3’s 256GB and 512GB models are priced at Dh6,799 and Dh7,199, respectively — the latter of which is Dh400 less than the Fold2.

The Galaxy Z Flip3, meanwhile, has an even bigger price drop: It’ll set consumers back only Dh3,799 and Dh3,999 for its 128GB and 256GB versions, respectively. That’s a huge difference from the original Flip — there was no ‘Flip2’ to, presumably, keep pace with the Fold’s numbering convention, just like what Samsung did from the Note5 to the Note7 — which was priced at Dh5,499.

Samsung is also offering trade-ins that can save customers up to Dh3,200. Up to three devices — phones, tablets or smartwatches of any brand, even those with cracked screens — are eligible.

A recent report from Counterpoint Research showed that growth in the foldable smartphone category this year will be in the single digits — but it would triple to about nine million units, with Samsung pegged to dominate with an 88 per cent market share. That growth figure is expected to spike tenfold in 2023.

— alvin@khaleejtimes.com