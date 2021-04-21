- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
New Instagram feature to filter out abusive DMs automatically
The new feature will roll out to "several countries" in the coming weeks
After facing regular backlash over cybersecurity from celebrities and public figures, Facebook-owned company Instagram has announced a new feature on Wednesday that will automatically filter abusive direct messages for users.
The Verge reported that the new tool introduced by Instagram will allow users to automatically filter out direct message requests containing offensive words, phrases and emojis. The tool is targeted at celebrities and public figures who receive a large number of unwanted, harmful DMs.
The new feature update by the photo-sharing platform will help combat users from hate speech on the platform. In February, the company said it would “begin disabling the accounts of users who sent multiple harassing messages”.
On a related note, in 2018, the company expanded its offensive comments filter to automatically block comments that attack a person’s appearance or character.
As per reports from The Verge, the message requests feature can be turned on or off by the users in a new section of the app titled ‘hidden words’.
When the feature will be enabled, offensive messages will be pushed to a separate folder. The messages stored in that folder will then be concealed, allowing users to browse messages without needing to read what they say. If a user taps into a message, they will be able to read, delete, or report it further.
According to an official statement given by the social media giant, it said that it worked with “leading anti-discrimination and anti-bullying organisations” to come up with a preset list of offensive phrases.
The Verge reported that users are also given freedom by the platform to customise their own list based on what they do find offensive and wants to block.
Instagram shared that the new feature will roll out to “several countries” in the coming weeks, though it did not specify which countries those are. The company plans to expand to more countries in the next few months.
The company also announced that it is rolling out a tool to allow people to preemptively block new accounts from harassers. This will further allow users who block someone in the app, to block any new accounts that person creates. The feature will be pushed out globally in the next few weeks.
-
Technology
New Instagram feature to filter out abusive DMs...
The new feature will roll out to "several countries" in the coming... READ MORE
-
Technology
Apple launches 'most powerful, advanced' iPad Pro ...
It is available to order beginning Friday, April 30. READ MORE
-
Technology
Google, Facebook in crosshairs in new 125 US...
The technological giants have been accused of unlawfully monopolising ... READ MORE
-
Technology
'i' on power: Apple adds iMac, iPad to M1 line-...
New purple iPhone 12, Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and refreshed... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
7 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli