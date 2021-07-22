LG breathes new life into its wearable air purifier with mic, speaker
New iteration of PuriCare — which doesn't muffle a user's voice anymore — debuted by Thai athletes at Tokyo Games
While LG indeed gave us a very personal breath of fresh air with its wearable air purifier last year, users couldn’t be that vocal about it because it muffled the wearer’s voice. Now, with its next iteration, you can also consider it to be a wearable mini-megaphone.
The South Korean company on Thursday announced an upgrade to its high-tech PuriCare mask, adding a microphone and speakers to help users communicate in a clearer way.
LG unveiled the first PuriCare in August last year to much hype: It had built-in fans and replaceable air filters to ensure a steady supply of fresh, clean air for eight hours on a single charge. It was one of the company’s contributions to help fight off the pandemic.
While the mask garnered positive reviews, one of its biggest criticisms was the way it muted voice when speaking, prompting a user to lift it for clearer conversations.
The additions of the mic and speaker — plus what LG dubs its VoiceON system — have seemingly solved this problem.
“What wearers will appreciate most is the built-in microphone and speaker employing VoiceON technology, no longer requiring users to pull down their mask or raise their voice to carry on a conversation,” LG said in a post on its newsroom.
“VoiceON automatically recognises when users are talking and amplifies their voice through the built-in speaker so listeners don’t have to strain or lean in to hear every word.”
LG, however, isn’t the first company to offer a mask with mic and speakers: Razer, a consumer electronics firm known for its gaming hardware, had announced its Project Hazel mask, which is scheduled to be released in limited quantities towards the end of 2021.
The new PuriCare also has a smaller motor, is more lightweight and has been improved with the “most advanced wearable technology in the industry”.
LG, however, has had newest PuriCare mask used actual real-world conditions: It was worn by 120 Thai athletes, coaches and staff as they departed Bangkok for the Tokyo Olympics, which starts on Friday.
The mask will be launched in Thailand in August, with other markets following suit after obtaining regulatory approvals.
“Take it from the best athletes in Thailand,” LG flaunted.
— alvin@khaleejtimes.com
