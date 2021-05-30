Injazat appointed by Lamprell to digitalise operations

Injazat has announced that it has been awarded a long-term contract by Lamprell, to shift its legacy IT infrastructure to a multi-cloud platform.

As a leading provider of services to the international energy sector, Lamprell’s move to the cloud will be complemented by the deployment of enterprise applications and managed services across the company’s regional operations.

The partnership with Injazat equips Lamprell’s operations and employees with tools to drive organisation-wide agility, securing operational efficiencies in the short and long term and injecting technology innovation to accelerate Lamprell’s digitalisation strategy.

“We continue to prioritize the digitalisation of our services, while leading the energy industry’s journey into the future. Lamprell’s investments in a robust digital infrastructure including multi-cloud, managed services and enterprise applications, will underpin our operations, and reimagine the delivery of our services to customers in the Middle East and around the world,” said Christopher McDonald, CEO of Lamprell.

“Our multi-cloud solution gives Lamprell access to cutting-edge technologies needed to realize agility across their business, and thereby shape the future of the energy sector,” said Ussama Dahabiyeh, CEO of Injazat. “This award also aligns well with Injazat’s own strategy to further grow our private sector client base, expand into new geographies, and accelerate the region’s digital transformation.”

A cloud first philosophy, driven by a business approach, remains a strategic and catalytic feature of a successful digital transformation journey for large and small businesses in the Middle East. The multi-cloud infrastructure allows for the seamless application of PaaS and SaaS solutions. Injazat’s Service Oriented Architecture also enables easy integration with corporate data and applications in a secure environment while ensuring compliance with IT policies.

Injazat’s multi-cloud services enables businesses across the private and public sectors to rapidly shift from legacy on-premise infrastructure. Its scalable model ensures enterprise-grade cybersecurity and data protection, while also allowing IT leaders to pilot and roll-out applications quickly.

