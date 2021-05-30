- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Injazat appointed by Lamprell to digitalise operations
Injazat has announced that it has been awarded a long-term contract by Lamprell, to shift its legacy IT infrastructure to a multi-cloud platform.
As a leading provider of services to the international energy sector, Lamprell’s move to the cloud will be complemented by the deployment of enterprise applications and managed services across the company’s regional operations.
The partnership with Injazat equips Lamprell’s operations and employees with tools to drive organisation-wide agility, securing operational efficiencies in the short and long term and injecting technology innovation to accelerate Lamprell’s digitalisation strategy.
“We continue to prioritize the digitalisation of our services, while leading the energy industry’s journey into the future. Lamprell’s investments in a robust digital infrastructure including multi-cloud, managed services and enterprise applications, will underpin our operations, and reimagine the delivery of our services to customers in the Middle East and around the world,” said Christopher McDonald, CEO of Lamprell.
“Our multi-cloud solution gives Lamprell access to cutting-edge technologies needed to realize agility across their business, and thereby shape the future of the energy sector,” said Ussama Dahabiyeh, CEO of Injazat. “This award also aligns well with Injazat’s own strategy to further grow our private sector client base, expand into new geographies, and accelerate the region’s digital transformation.”
A cloud first philosophy, driven by a business approach, remains a strategic and catalytic feature of a successful digital transformation journey for large and small businesses in the Middle East. The multi-cloud infrastructure allows for the seamless application of PaaS and SaaS solutions. Injazat’s Service Oriented Architecture also enables easy integration with corporate data and applications in a secure environment while ensuring compliance with IT policies.
Injazat’s multi-cloud services enables businesses across the private and public sectors to rapidly shift from legacy on-premise infrastructure. Its scalable model ensures enterprise-grade cybersecurity and data protection, while also allowing IT leaders to pilot and roll-out applications quickly.
business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Technology
Injazat appointed by Lamprell to digitalise...
Injazat has announced that it has been awarded a long-term contract... READ MORE
-
Technology
How to recognise and avoid cryptocurrency scams...
Investors who lack experience and knowledge about new asset class an... READ MORE
-
Technology
WhatsApp won't limit functions if users don't...
The users will not immediately lose their accounts, but they will... READ MORE
-
Technology
India: Google, Facebook, WhatsApp complied with...
Domestic majors including Koo and Sharechat have also appointed the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights to remain suspended until June...
Passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Revealed: 5 most affordable areas to rent in Dubai
Rents start from as low as Dh14,000 per annum. READ MORE
-
Europe
Police seize Dh25 million in largest-ever single...
City police made the bust after noticing a man struggling to carry... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Special labels for parent-friendly offices...
Such workplaces can contribute to reducing parental stress and parent ... READ MORE
News
Indian student gets 10-year UAE Golden Visa
29 May 2021
Energy
UAE petrol prices for June 2021 announced