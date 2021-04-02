- EVENTS
Google Maps brings back compass on Android
Compass to features as widgets on the right side of the screen.
Google has announced that it is bringing back the compass widget within Maps on Android devices.
In a support post, Google said it has decided to bring back the compass due to "overwhelming support" for the feature.
"We are excited to announce the return of the compass on Maps for Android. The compass was removed from Maps for Android in early 2019 in an effort to clean up the Navigation screen but due to overwhelming support it's back," the company said.
"When you use Maps on Android to navigate to a destination, the compass will, again, be featured as one of the widgets on the right side of the screen. As you rotate, the red arrow will indicate which direction is north," it added.
This feature is available for all Android users globally who have updated to version 10.62 globally. For Google Maps users on iOS the compass was not removed and will continue to be available, the company said.
Last month, Google Maps rolled out dark theme on its Android app for users around the globe.
The Google Maps in dark model features a super-dark shade of grey for the map background. The street names come in a lighter shade of grey, allowing users to easily spot the important landmarks and roads.
