Gitex 2020: Sheikh Hamdan says Dubai among safest for events

Dubai and the UAE have demonstrated global leadership in accelerating economic recovery, says Sheikh Hamdan

By hosting Gitex Technology Week — the biggest in-person technology event amid the Covid-19 pandemic — Dubai and the UAE have demonstrated “global leadership in accelerating economic recovery”, the Dubai Crown Prince has said.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “With its strong management of the pandemic and comprehensive precautionary measures, the international technology community considers Dubai as one of the safest destinations to host global events of this magnitude.

“The positive response to the event also shows that the world’s tech industry looks to the emirate as a key player in revitalising networking, partnership building and knowledge sharing in the sector.”

This came as the Dubai Crown Prince opened the 40th edition of Gitex Technology Week at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on Sunday.

Featuring the participation of over 1,200 innovative tech enterprises, startups and government entities from 60 countries; over 200 of the most active investors and VCs from 30 countries; and over 350 speakers from 30 countries, the 2020 edition of Gitex is the only major in-person technology event to go live this year amid the pandemic.

Organisers have put in place strict precautionary protocols designed to ensure the safety of exhibitors, visitors and participants.

Global hub for innovation

Sheikh Hamdan said the event is “one of a series of initiatives” Dubai is taking to “inject confidence back into vital sectors both regionally and internationally”.

“The event will see Dubai reinforcing its role as a global hub for innovation, entrepreneurship and collaboration in the technology industry,” he added.

Held from December 6 to 10, the event serves as “an umbrella” for the region’s leading technology shows, including Gitex Future Stars, the region’s largest tech startup event; the Gulf Information Security Expo and Conference (GISEC), the region’s most renowned cybersecurity conference and exhibition; Future Blockchain Summit, the leading platform for transformative technology; and the inaugural edition of Marketing Mania, the new platform for brand marketers.

Pavilions

Pavilions of leading international companies the Dubai Crown Prince visited included Microsoft, Avaya, Huawei, Aspire and Kaspersky.

He also visited the country pavilions of Saudi Arabia, Israel and France; and the pavilions of Abu Dhabi and Ajman governments.

Gitex is hosting the pavilions of several other technologically innovative nations including Bahrain, Japan, USA, UK, Belgium, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Poland, Romania, Russia and Nigeria.

Local companies whose pavilions Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed visited included Dubai Internet City, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Customs, Dubai Police, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, Dubai Electronic Security Centre, Dubai Commercity, du and Etisalat.

The event has attracted the participation of many government entities from across the UAE which are showcasing their digital and smart transformation initiatives launched as part of the directives of the leadership to enhance the nation’s preparedness for the next fifty years.

Gitex this year has attracted the participation of 90 local and international government entities.