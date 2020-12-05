Gitex 2020: RTA to launch Nol card 'as small as a keyholder'

Nol mini is a small plastic card that can serve as memorabilia for tourists visiting Dubai

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will launch Nol mini — a card as small as a key holder — as it takes part in Gitex Technology Week 2020.

The small plastic card can fit in a keyholder “or even act as” one, the RTA said. It can also serve as “memorabilia appealing to tourists visiting Dubai”.

Nol card is a smart card that enables users to pay for the use of various RTA transport modes in Dubai with a single tap. It can be used to travel on the Dubai Metro, buses, Dubai Tram and marine transport modes. The card can also be used to pay for parking.

Gitex Technology Week, the region’s largest technology event, is set to be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre on December 6-10.