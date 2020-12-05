Dubai tech at Gitex 2020: Buy, register cars without visiting showroom

Dubai's RTA to display model that uses blockchain, at Gitex Technology Week

The first model of buying and registering a vehicle without a customer having to visit a showroom will be on show at the Gitex Technology Week that kicks off tomorrow, December 6.

The system developed by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) uses blockchain technology to “process transactions and exchange data in a safe environment that supports the use of new business models and services in partnership with the private sector”.

This is among the authority’s innovations that will be highlighted during the technology week. It will also launch Nol mini — a card as small as a keyholder — during the event.

Tech ensures Covid safety

Artificial intelligence (AI) helps the RTA ensure that public transport drivers and passengers adhere to Covid safety rules.

The authority uses AI and big data to monitor the conduct and compliance of taxi drivers with the principles of safe driving. It also verifies the adherence of both public transport drivers and riders with the precautionary measures of Covid-19. This includes physical distancing and mask use.

“Through the use of big data to detect physical distancing between users, the RTA can spot congested spots and deploy more buses on certain routes, which will also assist in ensuring physical distancing,” the authority said.

Metro timings

The RTA also plans and charts out Metro routes and timings using AI. The technology detects high-demand spots for taxis, assists with the preventive maintenance of buses, and improves bus operations.

Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems

Through its stand at Gitex, the RTA will make a presentation about the recently opened Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) at Al Barsha, one of the biggest and most sophisticated in the world. It manages traffic movement using smart technology.

Drones for inspections

Moreover, the RTA will also exhibit the use of drones in inspecting Dubai Metro tunnels to carry out a quick and accurate survey of the condition of assets, especially in places which are not easily accessible.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said: “The RTA seeks to be a key player in developing and applying technologies capable of making life easier for Dubai residents.

“We have charted out a clear road map for the future of smart mobility up to 2071, and developed a master plan for digitisation and the introduction of the 4th Industrial Revolution technologies in the transport sector.

“Deliverables include the Self-Driving Transport Strategy 2030, Mobility Digitisation Strategy, AI Strategy 2025, and the Improvement of the 4th Industrial Revolution Lab for Transport."