Amazfit and Zepp among fastest growing smartwatch brands in the UAE
Zepp Health, with self-owned brands Zepp and Amazfit, distributed by Eros Group in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain ranked among the top four brands in terms of global adult smartwatch shipments in the first quarter of 2021, according to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC).
Zepp Health sold over 1.65 million Zepp and Amazfit smartwatches in the first quarter, representing year-on-year growth of 68.8 per cent in global unit sales – the highest growth among the top adult smartwatch brands.
Deepak Babani, executive vice chairman of Eros Group, said: “Despite ongoing challenging market conditions that have impacted the consumer electronics industry worldwide, Zepp and Amazfit sales remained robust and is one of the fastest growing smartwatch brands distributed by Eros.”
Zepp Health ranked number one by shipments for adult smartwatches in Brazil, Russia, and Spain. It is ranked number two in Italy, number three in Poland; and number four in Germany, India, Indonesia and Thailand for shipments of adult wearables. It is also ranked number six in Mexico, US, France and the UK markets.
Sales momentum was driven by their established popular Amazfit Fashion and Lifestyle wearables such as the Amazfit GTR 2 and GTS 2 series of smartwatches and the Outdoor Sports series including the Amazfit T-Rex.
The Amazfit brand has also been raising its profile by expanding its worldwide sponsorship portfolio of adventurous outdoor sports. Celebrating the Amazfit T-Rex Pro release in March 2021, the brand sponsored three challenging competitions that embody the watch's spirit: Explore Your Instinct. Earlier this year, it announced a partnership with Spartan, the world’s leading endurance sports and wellness brand and Amazfit will activate at a selection of Spartan events across the world this season. Amazfit has also sponsored the ESOK Rally in Eskiehir, Turkey and the All-Russian Zavidovo SUP Challenge – one of the top five SUP competitions globally.
