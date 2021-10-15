$590 million ransomware payments reported to US in 2021: US Treasury
According to a report, the figure is 42% higher than the amount reported for all of 2020.
Financial institutions reported to US authorities $590 million in ransomware-related payments in the first half of 2021, setting a pace to beat the combined previous decade as cyber-extortion booms, a report revealed Friday.
According to the US Treasury Department report, the figure is 42 per cent higher than the amount reported for all of 2020, which comes as the costly and debilitating attacks have spiked.
“If current trends continue, (reports) filed in 2021 are projected to have a higher ransomware-related transaction value than (reports) filed in the previous 10 years combined,” Treasury said.
The attacks involve breaking into an entity’s networks to encrypt its data, then demanding a ransom, typically paid via cryptocurrency in exchange for the digital key to unlock it.
Washington has sought to crack down on a sharp rise in attacks, including issuing its first sanctions against an online exchange where illicit operators have allegedly swapped cryptocurrency for cash.
Recent attacks on a major US oil pipeline, a meatpacking company and the Microsoft Exchange email system drew attention to the vulnerability of US infrastructure to digital pirates.
The Treasury said the average amount of reported ransomware transactions per month in 2021 was $102.3 million, with REvil/Sodinokibi, Conti, DarkSide, Avaddon, and Phobos the most prevalent ransomware strains reported.
Seeking to stop the use of crypto currencies in the payment of ransomware demands, the Treasury said the crypto community is responsible for making sure they do not "directly or indirectly" help facilitate deals that are prohibited by US sanctions.
Its new guidance said the virtual currency industry plays an increasingly critical role in preventing those blacklisted from exploiting virtual currencies to evade sanctions.
-
Technology
$590m ransomware payments reported to US in 2021
According to a report, the figure is 42% higher than the amount... READ MORE
-
Tech Reviews
WhatsApp rolls out end-to-end encrypted chat...
Parent company Facebook introduces feature for both iOS and Android READ MORE
-
Technology
5G use cases picking up speed as tech evolves
The number of use cases of 5G technology across both the consumer and ... READ MORE
-
Technology
Apple Watch Series 7 arrives in UAE stores on...
Pre-order for the latest smartwatch from the tech giant began on... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Sheikh Mansoor leads White Cane March
The International White Cane Day is observed worldwide on Oct 15 to... READ MORE
-
Europe
UK leaders shocked, devastated by lawmaker Amess' ...
The British lawmaker was stabbed to death on Friday in a church. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Full capacity attendance allowed at Makkah,...
Masks no longer required in Saudi Arabia’s open spaces as curbs ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
China launches second crewed mission to build...
Shenzhou-13 is the second of four crewed missions intended to... READ MORE
Markets
Indian rupee gains against UAE dirham on foreign fund inflows
14 October 2021
Rest of Asia
Taiwan building inferno leaves 46 dead, scores injured
14 October 2021
Aviation
Air India unions threaten to go on strike from next month
14 October 2021
Jobs
British Airways hiring cabin crew; salary Dh141,000 a year