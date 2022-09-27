US: Musk, Twitter CEO Agrawal delay questioning ahead of October trial

The world’s first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming screen brings together premium, cinematic picture quality, immersive surround sound and an incredibly flexible interface which gamers increasingly demand
Tesla CEO Elon Musk won a reprieve from questioning by Twitter lawyers on Monday, according to several press reports. The billionaire had been scheduled to give a deposition in his high-stakes court fight with Twitter over whether he has to follow through with his agreement to buy the social platform for $44 billion.
Instead, Musk's questioning was postponed to a future date.
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, who was also scheduled to face Musk's lawyers on Monday, postponed his deposition as well, according to a person who was briefed on the matter.
The Musk postponement was reported by Bloomberg, Reuters and the Wall Street Journal, all of which attributed the information to anonymous sources.
News of the postponements fuelled a brief rally in Twitter shares, which jumped 5.4 per cent to $43.03, apparently on hopes of a settlement in the case. That enthusiasm waned later in the day. Twitter shares closed on Monday at $41.58, eight cents higher than they opened.
Court watchers said that such postponements were not unusual ahead of major pretrial hearings. A hearing on several significant pretrial motions is scheduled for Tuesday.
Both men were expected to answer questions posed by opposing lawyers, ahead of an October trial that will determine who is at fault for the seeming collapse of Musk's Twitter bid, not to mention who owes whom large sums of money as a result. The trial is set to begin on October 17 in the Delaware Chancery Court, where it is scheduled to last just five days.
Musk, the world’s richest man, agreed in April to buy Twitter and take it private, offering $54.20 a share, vowing to loosen the company’s policing of content and to root out fake accounts. In July, he attempted to back out of the deal, levelling a number of charges at Twitter as justification for his action.
Twitter subsequently sued Musk to force him to complete the acquisition.
