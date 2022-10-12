Upgraded DubaiNow app provides 55 services from 24 entities like residency visas, driving, employment

Hend Al Nuaimi, Product Lead, DubaiNow, Digital Dubai. Photo by Shihab

by Joydeep Sengupta Published: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 9:05 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 9:07 PM

Gitex Global 2022 showcased the upgraded variant of the DubaiNow mobile application that Digital Dubai launched in 2016 as a smart city-wide platform and a single point of interaction for accessing all urban-level services.

Hend Al Nuaimi, Product Lead, DubaiNow, Digital Dubai, gave a live demonstration of the popular app to Khaleej Times and explained its utility that has struck a big chord with individuals, including Emiratis, expatriates and visitors,

“DubaiNow is a city-wide mobile app available for people, which covers the daily needs of individuals in the city, either from the government or private sector and eliminates the need for using multiple interfaces, in addition to providing information to the city visitors (Dubai Now can be accessed in any part of the world).

"DubaiNow is a place for more than 55 key services from 24 entities including utilities and bills, housing, public transport; security and justice; health; driving; residency visas; education; religion; business and employment; donations, city information and general public services. DubaiNow is a city-wide smart platform with a central payment gateway (DubaiPay) and a unified digital identity (DubaiID). DubaiNow is also available through a portal, dubainow.dubai.ae,” she added.

The app, which acts as an aggregator of key information, has constantly been adding new services. For instance, “report an accident” and the new “RTA (Roads and Transport) Authority)” service.

Earlier in July 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had elaborated on the importance of the digital transformation of the emirate during the formation of the Dubai Digital Authority, or Digital Dubai, which is a consolidation of five separate entities under an umbrella organisation to accelerate smart governance.

“Our goal behind the establishment of the Dubai Digital Authority is to achieve social and economic benefits…our digital transformation began 20 years ago, our digital economy is currently worth Dh100 billion and we aim to double the contribution of the digital sector within two years,” he had said during the launch of the new entity.

