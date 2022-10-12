Sharjah announces service for tenants to sign, attest rent contract digitally

Users can move in to new apartment without physically visiting various offices to complete documentation

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 3:11 PM

A new service launched in Sharjah will streamline moving in procedures for tenants. Announced on Wednesday during Gitex by the Sharjah Digital Office (SDO), the service enables users to seamlessly move in without having to physically visit various offices to complete the formalities.

Introduced for the first time in Sharjah, the service enables the landlord and tenant to sign and attest their rental contract digitally and to open the associated Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) account on a unified digital user interface.

The service, available now on the Digital Sharjah website and “coming up soon” on the app, covers all types of rental contracts. It offers automatic document validation to facilitate the process of moving in. User authentication is achieved by integration with the UAE Pass, while landlords can also save their property details on the platform for re-leasing. The service also leverages its integration with the Real Estate Department for the validation of property ownership.

Supplied photos

The new digital service also enables various stakeholders including Sharjah City Municipality and SEWA to review and take required and timely action to facilitate the user journey.

How the service works

>> Select the property for renting (this can be done by the landlord, or a real estate agent with a valid power of attorney).

>> Lessor completes the basic details of the agreement and submits it through the platform for tenant review and digital signature.

>> The digitally signed contract is then sent and orchestrated by the platform with both SEWA and Sharjah City Municipality systems to verify and authorise the transaction.

>> The tenant then pays the SEWA deposit amount and related Sharjah City Municipality fees in one transaction via integrating with the emirate’s unified payment gateway, Tahseel.

>> The tenant receives the digitally sealed contract as soon as the payment is done and an intimation is then sent to SEWA systems to connect the services.

“The move-in service enables tenants and landlords to reshape tenant expectations and strengthen operations in the sector while also building trust and empowering both sides with real-time updates to make informed decisions. By keeping all related procedures under the same macro service, the platform provides a superior experience, reduces service costs, and potentially increases tenant retention,” the SDO said.

ALSO READ: