This VR headset can kill user if they die in game, founder claims

As of September 30, the tech giant had about 87,000 employees worldwide across its different platforms, which include Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp
Things just got real? This is probably the time to shine for all the 'Soulsborne' veterans who look down on us avid gamers with their 'git gud' commentary.
Win, or die trying just got a new meaning in the form of a virtual reality (VR) headset which has been developed. The founder claims, the headset will kill the wearer if they die in a video game. Literally.
According to Game Rant, the project is the first example of the popular science fiction and horror trope of technology killing users if they fail in the virtual world.
Dubbed Sword Art Online, the VR experience was unveiled by Palmer Luckey, the founder of Virtual reality company Oculus, and the joint creator of the Oculus Rift. His latest work is influenced by the Sword Art Online universe, a novel series by Reki Kawahara in which VR gamers are trapped inside a death game that can only be escaped by surviving 100 dungeon levels. If the wearer dies in game, or forcibly remove the headset without finishing the game, they die in the real world.
As per Palmer's official blog, the Sword Art Online headset features three explosive charges above the screen, ready to detonate if it registers an in game death.
But don't worry, you will not get a chance to try it out as the headset is not being mass-produced or sold to the public. "At this point, it is just a piece of office art, a thought-provoking reminder of unexplored avenues in game design. It is also, as far as I know, the first non-fiction example of a VR device that can actually kill the user. It won’t be the last," Palmer said. husain@khaleejtimes.com
As of September 30, the tech giant had about 87,000 employees worldwide across its different platforms, which include Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp
Users can receive checkmark next to their names “just like the celebrities, companies and politicians”, says platform
Co-founder of social media platform Jack Dorsey says he "grew the company size too quickly"
He acknowledged the slump, tweeting on Friday morning that the company "has had a massive drop in revenue" owing to the same
Many posted farewell messages confirming that they have been let go under the mass layoff at the micro-blogging site
On Friday, as per an unsigned internal memo seen by The Verge, Twitter employees were notified in an email that the layoffs were set to begin
All of the software giant's biggest Taiwanese suppliers — Foxconn, Pegatron and Wistron Corp — have ramped up iPhone assembly here
Employers who violate California's WARN law could face penalties of up to $500 a day for each violation, legal expert says in a tweet