Samsung leads health innovation with Galaxy Watch5, Watch5 Pro

By Staff Report Published: Wed 10 Aug 2022, 6:07 PM

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday announced the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro–shaping health and wellness habits with intuitive insights, advanced features, and even more powerful capabilities.

The Galaxy Watch5 enhances the features that consumers rely on every day, while the Galaxy Watch5 Pro – the newest addition to the Galaxy Watch lineup – is Samsung’s most durable and feature-packed watch yet. These new devices are a commitment to users that their goals and milestones can be met, and Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro are there to help.

“We’re dedicated to giving our Galaxy Watch community the tools, data and resources needed to not only understand their overall health and wellness better, but to coach them on their journey,” said Dr TM Roh, president and head of mobile experience business at Samsung Electronics.

“With Samsung’s groundbreaking BioActive Sensor, we’re empowering users with the most complete picture of their health-related insights yet,” he said.

Cutting-edge sensor technology

With a growing desire to better understand and act on individual health goals, Samsung has set out to provide in-depth monitoring and practical data offering users the information they need to help them along their health and wellness journey.

Galaxy Watch5 is equipped with Samsung’s unique BioActive Sensor that drives the next era of digital health monitoring. First introduced on the Galaxy Watch4 series, the BioActive Sensor uses a single unique chip that combines three powerful health sensors – Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart Signal and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis – to deliver extensive readings that include heart rate, blood oxygen level, and even stress level.

In addition, users can get a deeper understanding of their heart health by monitoring blood pressure and ECG – right from their wrist. Since 2020, Samsung has expanded these capabilities to 63 markets including five new – Bolivia, Nicaragua, Réunion Island, Türkiye and Venezuela – to ensure that everyone can better track heart health, every day.

With an increased surface area and more direct contact with your wrist, Galaxy Watch5 tracks health metrics now with even greater accuracy than Galaxy Watch4. Plus, its powerful 3-in-1 BioActive Sensor works in combination with the other sensors of Galaxy Watch5 series, including the newly introduced temperature sensor, to provide users with an in-depth understanding of their wellness.

The temperature sensor uses infrared technology for more accurate readings, even if the temperature of your surroundings changes. This opens new possibilities for developers to expand their health and wellness options and for users to take advantage of all-new experiences.

Designed for everyday wins, Galaxy Watch5 offers a comprehensive end-to-end experience that goes beyond fitness activities and into the post-workout, rest, and recovery process. The Body Composition measurement tool provides a complete snapshot of the user’s overall health, providing them with a tailored approach to set goals, guide them through personalized workouts, and track progress. And when it’s time to rest, the Galaxy Watch5 series empowers users with recovery data, including post-cardio heart rate after an intense workout , and customized recommendations on water consumption based on sweat loss.

A good night’s rest is important in wellness, and that’s why we’re helping users have a better night’s sleep. Understand sleep patterns through Sleep Scores that monitor stages of sleep, along with snore detection and blood oxygen levels. Achieve improved sleep habits with advanced Sleep Coaching that gives a tailored month-long guided program. Through SmartThings integration, Galaxy Watch5 automatically sets connected lights, AC units, and TVs to predetermined settings that make for an ideal sleep environment . Users can sleep safe and sound knowing that the enhanced fall detection ensures an emergency contact is notified if you or your loved one stumbles at home or falls out of bed .

No need to worry that your watch may run out of power or get damaged in rough terrain; Galaxy Watch5 comes with 13 per cent larger battery and provides eight hours of sleep tracking with just eight minutes of charging, which is 30 per cent faster than Galaxy Watch4.

An extra layer of durability protects the Galaxy Watch5. This year, we’ve included our first smartwatch display featuring a Sapphire Crystal display, which offers a 60 per cent harder outer layer , so your watch remains reliable in day-to-day use. Cue up your favorite song on Spotify with just your voice using Google Assistant.

And coming soon, find your way using Google Maps from your wrist without a smartphone connection. Music and audio lovers will appreciate updates that include new apps like SoundCloud and Deezer. Additionally, One UI Watch4.5 offers a fuller typing experience, an easier way to make calls, and a host of new accessibility features that make the Galaxy Watch more intuitive.

Galaxy Watch5 Pro

Created for those that love the great outdoors, the Galaxy Watch5 Pro is the newest addition to the Galaxy Watch portfolio. From hiking to cycling and beyond, Watch5 Pro is ready for the challenge thanks to its premium materials. It features enhanced Sapphire Crystal that better resists any wear and tear and a durable titanium casing that protects the display with a protruded bezel design. Galaxy Watch5 Pro also comes with an all-new D-Buckle Sport Band that offers rugged durability with a sleek and clean fit.

Built strong, and built to last, Galaxy Watch5 Pro has the largest battery in a Galaxy Watch. It’s 60 per cent larger than Galaxy Watch4, which is key to keeping up with you while you conquer a new route. Take advantage of GPX, that’s available for the first time on a Galaxy Watch. Head out on a hike and record and share it with fellow trail-lovers on the Samsung Health app with Route Workout. You can also download hiking and cycling routes as you practice for your next race or look to mix up your routine. As you hike or cycle, keep your eyes on the path and away from the map with intuitive Turn-by-turn directions. When you’re ready to head home, Galaxy Watch5 Pro will get you there easily with the Track back feature that takes you back the way you came .

