Microsoft to buy US gaming giant Activision Blizzard for $69 billion

Devices that use Google's Android operating system will not be affected
Tech2 weeks ago
Microsoft announced Tuesday a $69 billion deal to purchase US gaming giant Activision Blizzard, the firm behind hits like "Call of Duty" that has been hit by allegations of sex discrimination against women.
"This acquisition will accelerate the growth in Microsoft's gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud and will provide building blocks for the metaverse," Microsoft said in a statement.
Activision, the California-based maker of "Candy Crush" has been hit by employee protests, departures, and a state lawsuit alleging it enabled toxic workplace conditions and sexual harassment against women.
Over the past seven months the company has received about 700 reports of employee concerns over sexual assault or harassment or other misconduct, in some cases separate reports about the same incident, The Wall Street Journal has reported.
Nearly 20 per cent of Activision Blizzard's 9,500 employees have signed a petition calling for CEO Bobby Kotick to resign.
Devices that use Google's Android operating system will not be affected
Tech2 weeks ago
Federal prosecutors depicted Holmes as a charlatan obsessed with fame and fortune.
Tech2 weeks ago
Elluswamy is a software engineer associated with the company for over eight years
Tech2 weeks ago
Airbus and Boeing raise concerns about interference with the devices planes use to measure altitude
Tech2 weeks ago
Devices will no longer be able to connect to Wi-Fi or cellular networks from January 4
Tech2 weeks ago
Several fresh interactive elements have been added to the popular messaging app
Tech2 weeks ago
IIT Hyderabad hopes to launch the indigenously-developed technology on its campus within six months
Tech2 weeks ago
Rumours on the internet say the iPhone Pro models likely to be released in 2023 will rely entirely on eSIM technology
Tech3 weeks ago